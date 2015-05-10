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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

240V5QDSB/01

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS-ADS wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS-ADS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS-ADS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

VESA mount allows for flexibility

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.

  2. HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse