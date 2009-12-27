2 year warranty
Discontinued
240B1CS/00
Big ergonomic business display boosts productivity
With features like SmartImage, Front Stereo Audio, USB port and Ergo base, the energy efficient 240B1 business display enhances your productivity
61 cm (24") w B-line
Format 16:10
SmartControl II is monitor-based software with an easy-to-use on-screen graphic interface that guides you through fine-tuning resolution, color calibration and other display settings including brightness, contrast, clock & phase, position, RGB, white point and - on models with onboard speakers - volume adjustments.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.
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