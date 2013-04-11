2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great gaming experience on your big LED display
This big, elegant, 232EL2 Full HD LED dispaly with stylish Smart Touch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming world
23" (58.4 cm) E-line
Full HD
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
4.7
of 5
9
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
graysongreen
11/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great value monitor with everything you need
I use this monitor every working day and it has transformed my daily routine by providing an easy to use, crystal-clear worktop. I also use it for movies and tv catch-up so all in all it is excellent value.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
LESBIGBO
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
spledid picture qualit
Hi HAVE FOUND THIS MONITOR DO GOOD I NO LONGER WATCH MOVIES ON THE LARGER TV WATCH ON HERE INSTEAD aLSO HAVE STARTED ONLINE GAMING SO MUCH BETTER
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI
WrinklyRocker
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Smart Monitor
Nice sleek smooth design, Great picture, Simply the bestist monitor I've ever owned or used.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 234EL2SB LED monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch