2 year warranty
Discontinued
226V3LAB5/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
The Full HD screen has the widescreen resolution of 1920 x 1080p. This is the highest resolution of HD sources for the best possible picture quality. It is fully future proof as it supports 1080p signals from all sources, including the most recent like Blu-ray and advanced HD game consoles. The signal processing is extensively upgraded to support this much higher signal quality and resolution. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with superb brightness and colors.
A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
cliffy
23/10/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
philips monitor
this is a nice piece of kit. good colours, good to look at when it is not being used. the only down I can put on it is that volume is not very high--but this is a PERSONAL thing which I have cured by fitting add on speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight
cliffy
23/10/2012
United Kingdom
philips monitor
this is a nice piece of kit. good colours, good to look at when it is not being used. the only down I can put on it is that volume is not very high--but this is a PERSONAL thing which I have cured by fitting add on speakers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB5 LCD monitor with LED backlight