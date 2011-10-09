2 year warranty
Discontinued
Stylish, Full HD LED display with natural colors
With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226CL2 Full HD LED display with 2ms SmartResponse Turbo and stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the gaming and movie world
21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line
Full HD
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
new range of Philips monitors use the latest new generation Slim CCFL or LED, thereby allowing designs to be much more slimmer than previous generation. Slim looks not only allow the monitors to look asthetically pleasing, but also saves space on the desk!!
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune a wide amount of parameters of the monitor like PowerSensor, Expanded ECO mode, Laptop support with dual monitor plug in, Multi-media, DisplayPort support, Color, Brightness, screen calibration, audio, etc with the mouse. it even gives out detailed ID description of the monitor for inventory management.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ploughman
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
motiffmedia
09/10/2011
United Kingdom
Slimline LED Monitor
Very pleased with my purchase,I am amazed how slim the monitor is. Full HD screen Brilliant colours ,easy to set up. I use it with my laptop
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 234CL2SB LED Monitor
yllibyob
18/10/2011
United Kingdom
Ease of use/plug n play
Excellent picture quality. Easy to set-up and use. It's plug n play without issues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 239CL2SB LED Monitor