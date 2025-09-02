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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with 2ms

226C2SB/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Stylish, Slim display for an engaging experience

With a Slim, Stylish design the new generation 226C2 Full HD display with 2ms SmartResponse, stylish SmartTouch controls is ready to engage you in the Gaming and Movie world

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Stylish, Slim display for an engaging experience

  • 21.5" (54.6 cm) C-line

  • Full HD

Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p resolution

Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing color gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/09/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A handy little tin

I've used this product several times over the past few weeks from making cup cakes to cooking ratatouille and focaccia bread. Easy to clean and easy to load up before placing into the basket of my airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

18/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very useful

Glad i bought this set but i have not tried the individual cases yet

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

This review was made for Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit XL

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