2 year warranty
Discontinued
223S7EJMB/01
Reliable and essential features
Our S Line monitor delivers business efficiency. A wide-view IPS display with SoftBlue technology is great for easy-on-the-eyes productivity. The height-adjustable, frameless display allows for tiling multiple monitors for an expanded view.
S Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Reviews
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Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931