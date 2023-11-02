2 year warranty
Discontinued
220V4LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures with this attractive, glossy design display. Equipped with stereo speakers and SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!
V Line
22" (55.9 cm)
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency program also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
5.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Miki iz Nisa
02/11/2023
United Kingdom
Great
10 years of using with out any isue. Philips makes monitors the best.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2021-11-02
JamesB
20/12/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A perfect monitor
On opening the box first impressions were very positive with the size of the screen and ease of setup. Once connected the screen is just perfect and a pleasure to view. Not much more I can really say.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 220V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Pag3s
26/10/2013
United Kingdom
Overall
Bright Sharp picture, and a nice simple design Good value speaskers very tinny.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LAB LCD monitor with LED backlight