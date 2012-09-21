2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
22" (55.9 cm)
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
kgm83
21/09/2012
United Kingdom
philips led monitor 236v3lsb
VERY GOOD PICTURE QUALITY, VERY SMOOTH. WELL BUILT. HD PICTURE GREAT. IF YOU WANT A GOOD MONITOR, LOOK NO FURTHER.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Puressence
09/04/2021
South Africa
Good Considering The Price
Its pretty good considering i got it for around $200 in cad. I've had it for around a year and only downside is only 60 hz but other than that its a very good monitor for its price.
Pros
Adjustable Base, Adjustable Brightness And Contrast,
Cons
60 hz,
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Date of Use 2020-10-08
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Date of Use 2020-10-08
Dodo
20/08/2012
United Kingdom
Great monitor for the money
This monitor gives the best value for the money. Provides full HD quality picture in 23" diagonal for less than 140 euros.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 236V3LSB LED monitor