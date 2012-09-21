I can't really complain about this screen considering the price I paid for it; putting this aside to be critical however, I'd say it's 'okay', but certainly not brilliant. First impressions from watching 'Avatar' on blu-ray were good. The panel is very clear, the screen is a really nice size and there's no substantial motion jitter. Viewing angles are also good with negligible image deterioration over the viewing axis. With this out the way, this monitor would be excellent if it wasn't for the backlight bleed, something I hoped was a thing of the past. The panel itself suffers from bad bleed along the edges of the panel which is still visible with the brightness turned down. If you plan on watching a lot of dark movies; I'd give this screen a miss as the glowing edges can be a little distracting. Further, whilst the contrast seems pretty good with decent blacks and nice enough colours, there's an odd 'washed' appearance about the screen on the desktop and a slight blue-hint which colour temperature options don't seem to be able to rescue. On that note, the OSD controls are incredibly basic and a little frustrating to use with a confusing order of buttons. Outside these issues however, the V-line 23 is still a good screen. One thing I will say is that it can crank out VERY bright images. It's also typically slim like a LED screen; though this does mean it wobbles if you knock your desk.