2 year warranty
Discontinued
166V3LAB/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast ensure rich bright images, and stereo speakers enhance your multimedia experience, making it a great choice!
V Line
15.6" (39.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
MUSU123
27/02/2013
United Kingdom
Great design & performance in cheap
This monitor is very goodlooking. Also it has the LED technology. So I prefer it for others to buy. Thanks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
isss
25/11/2021
United Kingdom
screen
this is bad you cant see it in sunlight the back light is bad buttons come out you used LED from pound land get good
Pros
ok
Cons
cant see
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Date of Use 2019-11-25
This review was made for 196V3LAB LED monitor
Date of Use 2019-11-25