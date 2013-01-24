A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision lights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a color temperature of Xenon headlamps and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your signaling and interior lighting. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece.