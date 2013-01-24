Home
Ultinon Pro3000 SI

Car signaling bulb

11961U30CWB2
  • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
    -{discount-value}

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED [˜W5W] position lights. They are daylight-bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-T10 [~W5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED signaling lights provide you with a bright daylight effect plus up to 6000 K for positioning and interior lighting. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      Whether it's for parking lights, glove compartment, dashboard or trunk lighting, Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Easy to install and compatible with many car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018006943
        EAN3
        8719018006950
        Packaging type
        B2

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Signaling and interior
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3000
        Type
        LED-T10 [~W5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED-T10 [~W5W]
        Base
        W21x9.5d

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.6  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Philips LED Signaling lamps

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000 K
        Lumens
        55

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11961U30CWB2
        Ordering code
        00694330

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        14.47  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        2.3  g
        Width
        1.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        2

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

