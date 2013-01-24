Search terms
LED innovation for people passionate about driving
The Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 sets the new performance standard for LED retrofit. Unique Lumileds Altilon SMD technology, as used by car makers, provides 250% brighter, whiter light for safer, more comfortable night-time driving. See all benefits
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights to keep you safe. With its intense bright-white beam, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 headlight is pushing the boundaries of light, improving visibility by up to 250% to help you see further. Thanks to its unique, premium Lumileds LUXEON Altilon SMD LED chips, as used by car makers, you’ll experience an unrivalled daylight-like effect when driving at night. And because you can see more, not only will you be safer, you'll also enjoy a more relaxed, comfortable night-time drive.
Philips X-tremeUltinon gen2 is the only aftermarket LED Upgrades using Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) LED chips: Lumileds LUXEON Altilon SMD. The superior light performance includes an extremely sharp cut-off line for a perfect beam pattern. This means the beam accurately illuminates what lies ahead without dazzling others, keeping you safer in the dark. One of the reasons why Lumileds LED chips and Philips headlight bulbs are chosen by the world’s major car manufacturers is because they’re fitted with the very best components, giving you the very best performance.
With a color temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 headlight produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. Today's new cars have headlights with around the same color temperature because this is proven to be the most appropriate for the human eye and seeing warning signals. With clearer vision you’re better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don’t have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable, exciting drive.
The best headlights are not simply the brightest. Creating ever-brighter LED bulbs for cars is easy, it’s what you do with the extra light that matters. Uncontrolled bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Featuring SafeBeam technology, Philips LED headlights concentrate light exactly where you need it. The uniform, accurate beam pattern is designed according to road-safety regulations for halogen headlights. Precisely controlled light gives you greater visibility, making you a safer night-time driver.
Heat management is a critical factor in the performance of LED lights. The X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 is equipped with AirFlux [~H4 and Fog]and AirCool [~H7] heat-management systems. These dissipate heat effectively, ensuring the headlights always perform at the optimum brightness (lumen stability). Because they use less efficient heat-dissipation technology, many competitor LEDs emit a weaker beam of light when they get hot. The X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 doesn’t have this problem, because it allows heat to escape quickly. You get a consistently powerful beam of light throughout your journey.
Some car models present particular challenges for LED Upgrades, such as faulty dashboard warnings, flickering lights and high-beam indicator issues. Unique Philips CANbus adapters solve these problems, ensuring you don’t experience any of these electrical glitches and your LED lights work as intended. Thanks to its advanced design and robust housing, the CANbus adapter is easily installed and designed to handle the demands of daily driving.
Equipped with a smaller driver box (which converts high voltage to the low voltage required by LEDs), the X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 can fit into even the smallest of headlight units. Now smaller than a standard matchbox, the LED gen2 is easy to install, whatever vehicle you drive.
You want bright, stylish headlights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At a higher light-intensity level, LEDs last much longer, and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 headlights are built to last. Due to features such as AirFlux and AirCool heat-management systems, they last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new headlights should last the lifetime of your car.
Both OEM LEDs and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 are manufactured to a narrow tolerance around 5 800 K. This enables them to work alongside existing LED bulbs on your car without causing clashes in light colour. So they'll fit perfectly with your daytime running lights, for example. Put compatability concerns behind you with Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2.
IP65-certified against dust ingress and with splash-water protection, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED gen2 are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand.
Technologically advanced, Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips lamps are generally compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. Please see the product selector guide for more information.
