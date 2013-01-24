Search terms
The next level of white light
Philips Ultinon LED-HL [~H4] headlights let you experience the next level of brightness: stylish white light with up to 6200 K and good headlight beam performance. The compact design ensures an enhanced fit thanks to integrated electronics. See all benefits
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With SafeBeam technology, Philips Ultinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 160%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
With a high color temperature of up to 6200 Kelvin, the Philips Ultinon LED headlight produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you’re better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don’t have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.
You want bright and stylish headlights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon LED products with AirFlux heat management show superior durability: they last up to 8 years.
Philips Ultinon LED uses a brand new bulb design integrating driver box electonics in the body. A driver box is the brain of an LED: it manages performance aspects such as wattage and light output. Many other LED Upgrades solutions in the market have the driver box exterior to the LED body. Philips Ultinon LED integrates it directly in the body to create an optimized design using minimal space. Optimized LED size is key because several optics are very small. Philips Ultinon LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. Enjoy a safer and smoother drive.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.
