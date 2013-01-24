Search terms
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Enjoy Philips X-tremeUltinon LED [˜HB3/HB4] headlight bulbs for your car, offering up to +200% more brightness. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Enjoy Philips X-tremeUltinon LED [˜HB3/HB4] headlight bulbs for your car, offering up to +200% more brightness. See all benefits
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Enjoy Philips X-tremeUltinon LED [˜HB3/HB4] headlight bulbs for your car, offering up to +200% more brightness. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Enjoy Philips X-tremeUltinon LED [˜HB3/HB4] headlight bulbs for your car, offering up to +200% more brightness. See all benefits
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important for a safer drive. With an intense, bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED car headlights improve visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED lighting. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips LED upgrades and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
With a color temperature of up to 5800 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight based on automotive-grade quality LUXEON technology produces a bright, white, daylight-like beam. Clearer vision means drivers are better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as they illuminate the terrain ahead more clearly, brighter lights make for a more comfortable, exciting night-time drive.
Your eyes say a lot about you, and your headlights say a lot about your car. If you’re looking to upgrade your style without changing your vehicle, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you’ll get a crisp, white, modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.
The best headlights are not simply the brightest. Creating ever-brighter LED bulbs for cars is easy. It’s what you do with that extra light that matters. Unfocused bright light is not ideal for driving and can create dangerous glare. Fitted with SafeBeam technology, Philips LED headlights concentrate light where you need it. The uniform beam pattern is precision-designed to meet road-safety regulations for halogen headlights. Better-directed light gives greater visibility, making you a better, safer night-time driver.
You want bright, stylish headlights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed bulbs. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Providing more intense light, LEDs last much longer, and Philips X-tremeUltinon LED products show superior durability. Features like Philips AirFlux and Philips AirCool heat-management systems help them last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded in that timeframe, your stylish new headlights should last the lifetime of your car.
LED headlight lamps generate heat that needs controlling. Philips AirFlux and AirCool technologies are smart cooling systems that divert heat away from the light’s critical components. By increasing heat resistance, Philips LED headlights last longer than other comparable products currently on the market. But durable lights are not just about convenience and value for money, they're also about safety. You don't want your lights to fail while in use. With Philips LED lights you can drive worry-free.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful, bright light and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother, more enjoyable drive.
Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.
Packaging Data
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Marketing specifications
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Lifetime