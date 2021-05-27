My Philips Airfryer shows dashes or an "E1" error code
If your Philips Airfryer won't turn on and is showing either blinking dashes (----) or the error code "E1", please see below for further information.
My Airfryer does not turn on any more and shows blinking dashes
Your Airfryer is in the firmware update mode. This update takes up to 1 minute and the Airfryer cannot be used during this time.
My Airfryer shows error code "E1"
Unplug the appliance and let it rest for 5 minutes before plugging it in again.
- If your device was stored at low ambient temperature, let it adjust to room temperature for at least 15 mins before plugging it in again.
- If your display still shows "E1", please contact the Philips Consumer Care team in your area.