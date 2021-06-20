Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
BRE620/05 Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry epilator

BRE620/05

Where are the model and serial number of my Philips Satinelle grooming device?

The model and serial number of your Philips Satinelle Epilator, Lady Shaver or Trimmer is printed on the handle of the device.

The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. This starts with the letters BR or HP followed by three or 4 digits.

The serial number is printed below the model number. This is used to identify the production date of your product and is in the format YYWW.
 
Model and Serial number Philips Satinelle products

The information on this page applies to the following models: BRE620/05 , BRE235/00 , BRE275/00 , BRE605/00 , BRE632/00 , HP6422/01 , HP6423/00 , HP6341/00 , BRE620/10 , BRE610/00 , BRE620/00 , BRE630/00 , BRT381/15 , BRT383/15 , HP6422/00 , HP6381/20 , HP6383/20 , HP6577/00 , HP6519/01 , HP6521/01 , HP6403/00 , HP6366/00 , HP6370/00 , HP6512/00 , HP6570/00 , HP6572/00 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Troubleshooting

Device (3)
Performance (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.