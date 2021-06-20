The model and serial number of your Philips Satinelle Epilator, Lady Shaver or Trimmer is printed on the handle of the device.



The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. This starts with the letters BR or HP followed by three or 4 digits.



The serial number is printed below the model number. This is used to identify the production date of your product and is in the format YYWW.

