How do I use my Philips Nose Hair Trimmer?

The Philips Nose Trimmer is a multifunctional device, which comfortably trims your nose, ear and eyebrow hair. Some models have a cutting head that comes with a double-sided cutting element and the blades are built within a protective guard ensuring that the blades will not be in direct contact with the skin. Allowing you to safely trim the hairs to a short length, giving you a clean look without risk of cuts or hair pulling. We advise you to always attach the eyebrow comb to the trimming head when trimming eyebrows. This will allow you to trim the hair to the desired hair length.



Watch this video to see how to use the trimmer. For more in-depth, detailed troubleshooting instructions, see the sections below.

Nose and ear trimming For this device, the same cutting unit can be used to trim both your nose and ear hair.



Before trimming, make sure that your device is clean and that your nose and ears are free from any mucus or wax.



After using the nose trimmer, it is normal to see remaining hairs. The hairs will be cut to a short length so the remaining hairs will continue to provide safe and comfortable protection (as a defence system to keep particles out of the body).

Attaching nose trimmer attachment To take off the nose trimmer attachment, place your finger on the back of the attachment and push it upwards off the handle.

To attach the nose trimmer attachment, insert the lug of the attachment into the guiding slot at the front and push the back of the attachment onto the product ('click'). Philips MultiGroomers which come with a rotary nose trimmer attachment that can easily be removed and attached.

Attaching nose trimmers To take off the nose trimmer or detail trimmer head, firmly grip the handle of your device, hold the attachment, and turn it anticlockwise, until the "^" triangle indications on the handle and the head are aligned. Then just pull the attachment off.

To attach the nose trimmer or trimming head, place it on the handle aligning both triangle "^" indications. Then turn it clockwise until the indicator triangle "^" and line "|" indication on the body and attachment are aligned and the attachment is fixed. Philips Nose trimmers come with a nose trimmer, and sometimes also a detail trimmer head that can also easily be removed and attached.

Trimming nose hair Turn the device on and insert the cutting element inside your nose. Do not insert the trimming head more than 5 mm into your nostrils. Slowly move the trimming head around inside each nostril. Make sure that the side with the trimming teeth touches the hair. Clean thoroughly after each use.

Trimming ear hair Turn the device on and slowly move the trimming head along the rim of the ear to remove any hair that is sticking out. Make sure that the side with the trimming teeth touches the hair. Carefully insert the trimming head into the outer ear canal. Do not insert the trimming head more than 5 mm into your ear canal. Turn the trimming head around to remove all unwanted hair from your outer ear canal. Clean thoroughly after each use.

Eyebrow trimming attachment



Eyebrow comb S = remaining hair length 3 mm or 0.12"

Eyebrow comb L = remaining hair length 5 mm or 0.19" Comb your eyebrows in the direction of hair growth. Make sure that the product is switched off. Slide the eyebrow comb onto the trimming head. The short eyebrow comb trims the hair to a length of 3 mm. The long comb can trim the hair to a length of 5 mm. Switch on your device. Move the comb over the eyebrow from the outer tip of the eyebrow towards the base of the nose (against the direction of hair growth). Clean thoroughly after each use. Depending on your model, Philips nose trimmers can come with eyebrow and detailer combs. The combs come in the following lengths and designs:Eyebrow comb S = remaining hair length 3 mm or 0.12"Eyebrow comb L = remaining hair length 5 mm or 0.19"

Detailer trimming If your product comes with a detail trimming head, you can use this to shape and maintain your beard, sideburns and neck hair.

To trim most effectively, place the flat part of comb on your skin and move the trimmer slowly and with light pressure against direction of hair growth.



Detailer combs come in the following lengths and designs:



Detailer comb M = remaining hair length 3 mm or 0.12"

Detailer comb L = remaining hair length 5 mm or 0.19"



Slide the detailer comb onto the front of detailer trimmer head and push down the back until you hear a click.



Note: For first time use always use the detail trimming head with its comb. After that, you may use this attachment with or without the comb. Keep in mind that, when you use the precision trimmer without the comb, it will trim every hair it touches.