Misusing Philips Lumea by using it at a too high setting can be linked to skin reactions such as redness, burns and/or discolouration. To prevent this, reduce the intensity as soon as the treatment feels uncomfortable. If these reactions do not disappear within three days, please consult a doctor. Wait until the skin has healed completely before treating again and make sure that you use a lower light intensity.

Skin discolouration may very rarely occur and will manifest as either a darker or lighter patch than that of the surrounding area. This is the result of using a light intensity that is too high for your skin colour. If the discolouration does not disappear within two weeks, we advise you to consult a doctor. Do not treat discoloured areas until the discolouration has disappeared and skin has regained its normal colour.

Skin infection and inflammation may very rarely occur and can be caused by using the appliance on wounds, cuts or on ingrown hairs.