Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
SC2001/00 Lumea IPL hair removal system
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Lumea IPL hair removal system

SC2001/00

Are there any side effects during or after treatments?

If you use your Lumea according to instructions, you should not experience any serious side effects. However, these minor skin reactions may be experienced:

Redness

The appearance of slight to moderate redness immediately after the treatment is both harmless and normal and will disappear quickly.

Warmth

You may feel warmth, itching and a burning or tingling sensation during the treatment. Again, this is normal and you will find that the sensation disappears immediately after treatment.

Rare side effects

  • Misusing Philips Lumea by using it at a too high setting can be linked to skin reactions such as redness, burns and/or discolouration. To prevent this, reduce the intensity as soon as the treatment feels uncomfortable. If these reactions do not disappear within three days, please consult a doctor. Wait until the skin has healed completely before treating again and make sure that you use a lower light intensity.

  • Skin discolouration may very rarely occur and will manifest as either a darker or lighter patch than that of the surrounding area. This is the result of using a light intensity that is too high for your skin colour. If the discolouration does not disappear within two weeks, we advise you to consult a doctor. Do not treat discoloured areas until the discolouration has disappeared and skin has regained its normal colour.

  • Skin infection and inflammation may very rarely occur and can be caused by using the appliance on wounds, cuts or on ingrown hairs.

  • Excessive pain can occasionally occur during or after treatment:

Pain can occasionally be experienced during or after treatment:

  • If you have used Lumea on unshaved skin;

  • If you use Lumea at a light intensity that is too high for your skin colour;

  • If you flash the same area repeatedly;

  • If you use Lumea on open wounds, inflammations, infections, tattoos, burns, etc.

– Please read the user manual carefully – especially the contraindication list – and follow the instructions at all times.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SC2001/00 .

Troubleshooting

Device (1)
Other faults (1)
Heat issues (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.