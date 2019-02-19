Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
FC6409/01 PowerPro Aqua Cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

PowerPro Aqua Cordless rechargeable vacuum cleaner

FC6409/01

My Philips PowerPro Aqua releases less water than usual

This can have several causes:

Cause: The microfibre pad is not placed correctly

The microfibre pad covers the strip and blocks the water flow from the strip.

  1. Make sure that the Velcro strips on the mop and the Velcro strips on the water tank are perfectly aligned.
  2. Also make sure the striped side of the mop is facing outwards, away from the bottom of the water tank.
Correctly placed microfibre pad

Cause: The wetting strip is blocked by excessive residue

  1. Remove the wetting strip. Rinse it thoroughly and rub it with a dry cloth.
  2. You can also let the strip soak overnight in a solution of 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water. Rinse thoroughly after soaking and rub it with a dry cloth.
Removing excessive residue

Cause: The water tank is empty or nearly empty

Refill the water tank

Cause: You have used a microfibre mop that has not been supplied by Philips

Only use an original Philips microfibre pad. You can buy these microfibre pads from your Philips dealer or in the Philips Online shop under type number: FC8063.

Philips microfibre mop

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6409/01 , FC6402/01 .

Troubleshooting

Parts and Accessories (1)
Device (3)
Other faults (1)
Leaking (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.