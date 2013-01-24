Company profile

We seek to improve the quality of people’s lives through focusing on their health and well-being. Quite simply, we want to help people live a healthy, fulfilled life.

By “health” we mean not only medical-related aspects of health, but also keeping fit, eating a healthy diet, and generally living a healthy lifestyle.

By “well-being” we mean general sense of fulfillment, feeling good and at ease. “Well-being” also refers to a sense of comfort, safety and security people feel in their environment – at home, at work, when shopping or on the road. Our focus on Health and Well-being automatically implies that we contribute to building a sustainable society.