Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Company profile

Company Profile

About Royal Philips

 

Royal Philips of the Netherlands is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. The company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care.

More about Philips
Ultrasound image

Building the Leading Company in Health and Well-Being

 

We seek to improve the quality of people’s lives through focusing on their health and well-being. Quite simply, we want to help people live a healthy, fulfilled life.

 

By “health” we mean not only medical-related aspects of health, but also keeping fit, eating a healthy diet, and generally living a healthy lifestyle.

 

By “well-being” we mean general sense of fulfillment, feeling good and at ease. “Well-being” also refers to a sense of comfort, safety and security people feel in their environment – at home, at work, when shopping or on the road. Our focus on Health and Well-being automatically implies that we contribute to building a sustainable society.

More information about Health and Well-being
bridge desktop

Business Highlights in Q1

 

Expanding its leadership in image-guided interventions and therapy, Philips has globally introduced its EchoNavigator live image-guidance tool, a world-first technology that combines live X-ray and 3D ultrasound to support structural heart-disease repairs without the need for open-heart surgery.

Press release
Driving growth in its Oral Healthcare business, Philips launched its latest sonic toothbrush at the world’s largest dental show. Designed to provide a deeper clean between teeth, the Sonicare FlexCare Platinum features a pressure sensor for an optimum brushing technique.
Press release
Leveraging its expertise in LED lighting solutions, Philips has won a multi-year contract to switch the majority of the lighting in Paris’ metro and RER stations to LED. This will improve the quality of the light while halving the energy usage.
Press release
Annual Report 2016
View More
Philips in Q2 2017
Sales
4.3 bln
Adjusted EBITA 
439 mln
Net income
161 mln
Company Contacts